Hayden, Wanda L. 1936-2021 Worth, Mo.

WORTH, Mo. -Wanda Louise Pierson Hayden, 85, of Worth, Missouri, formerly of Nodaway County, Missouri, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Pine View Manor. in Stanberry, Missouri. She was born Oct. 31, 1936, in a farm house one mile north of Quitman, Missouri, the only child of Ernest Lee Pierson and Louie Marjorie Garner Pierson. Her family lived on a number of different farmsteads and she attended the rural elementary schools of Lone Valley, Sunrise and Ireland. In 1954 she graduated from Pickering High School after spending part of her junior year attending the Woodland, Washington, High School. When her parents moved from Washington to southern California, she returned to Pickering for her senior year and lived with Bertha C. Ingels Neal, assisting with household chores.
On Dec. 21, 1953, in Orange, California, she was united in marriage to Harold E. Hayden and during his pursuit of a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in Columbia, she worked for the University of Missouri in the Accounting and Statistics Department of the School of Business and Public Administration and then for two Food and Nutrition specialists at the Missouri Extension Service. Upon Dr. Hayden's graduation in June, 1958, they and their 13-month-old son, Jeffrey, settled at Barnard, Missouri. Many days and nights followed serving the veterinary needs of surrounding communities and making friends, totaling 44 years of business.
As a young person, Wanda had taken piano lessons for six years and was able to provide music as needed for the churches her family attended beginning at Workman Chapel, then the Pickering Christian Church, the Barnard Christian Church and the Gentry Christian Church, where she was currently a member. She was baptized into Jesus Christ's Forever Kingdom in 1949, and has been a devoted student of the Bible, teaching Sunday School and holding Bible studies.
Her hobbies included researching family histories and crocheting afghans. Among her many happy moments was time shared with her children's families and she enjoyed the blessings of having grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With her husband's retirement from Veterinary Medicine in 2002, together they participated in activities related to their Worth, Missouri, farm which they had purchased in 1963. In Sept. 2004, they moved to that area.
She was a former member of the National Right to Life and the now defunct Auxiliary to the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association and is a life member of the Auxiliary to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 22, 2018, her parents and a step-father, Melvin Shaw.
She is survived by a fiance, Bobby Gene "B.G." Clark of Stanberry; two sons: Jeffrey Lee (Lora) Hayden of Platte City, Missouri, and Paul Stephen (Heather) Hayden of Worth; two daughters: Becky Jo (David) Clements of Liberty, Missouri, and Susan Rene (Terry) Pryor of St. Joseph; seven granddaughters: Mindy (Josh) Bushman of O'Fallon, Missouri, Julie (Curt) Ramsey of Salisbury, Missouri, Amber Rhynerson of Kearney, Missouri, Tiffany (Evan) Schonour of Kansas City, Sheila (Brandon Hill) Hayden of Holden, Missouri, Megan (Mike) Colwell of Holt and Jessica (Kevin Kerrick) Mead of St. Joseph; two grandsons: Daniel Hayden of Sedalia, Missouri, and Liam Hayden of Worth; 11 great-grandchildren: Emma and Molly Fadin, Asher and Arden Rhynerson, Hayden and Annie Ramsey, Adalyn Campbell, Cohen and Darren Schonour and Bodhi and Dalton Colwell; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a step-brother, David (Joyce) Shaw of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two step-nieces, Shelly Shaw and LeAnn Burns and a step-great-niece, Blythe Burns; and many cousins and other relatives.
Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Ministerial Alliance, Inc.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
