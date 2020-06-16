INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Thomas (Tom) Edwin Hawman was born April 6, 1942 in King City, Missouri and passed away June 12, 2020 in Independence, Missouri.

The family will be holding private services. Donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Church or King City Community Center.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Northwest Missouri and had been a farmer, beekeeper, and truck driver throughout his life. He loved his family and friends, and never knew a stranger. He will be missed.

Tom was preceded in death by: his parents Earl and Erma Hawman; infant sister, Margaret Hawman; and sons, Mark Hawman and Mike Hawman.

His survivors include: three sisters, Ruth Hartley, Ilene (Carl) Maddock, and Katherine Harwood; brother Larry (Sandy) Hawman; daughter Susan (Travis) Pittman; grandsons Andrew Pittman, Christopher (Lynzy) Pittman; granddaughter Haleigh Pittman; and great-granddaughter Scout Pittman; son Joshua Hill, granddaughter Mariah Hill; daughter Marcel Owens, grandsons Kaiden Young and Kenneth Duke; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO. 816-690-4441 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.