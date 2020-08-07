Hawley, Lucretia M. 1932-2020

HAMILTON, Mo. - Lucretia Marlene Hawley, 87, of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Hillcrest Manor in Hamilton.

Lucretia was born November 19, 1932, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Owen Hartman and Maudee Dessie (Callicoat) Schneider.

Due to her father's career assignments across the U.S., she attended over 20 grade schools and nine high schools, graduating from Ruskin High School, Hickman Mills, Missouri, in 1951. She graduated from Central Missouri State University in 1955, with both a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Bachelor of Science Business Administration in Accounting and was CMSU's first female economics graduate. On campus she was involved in varsity Debate, Business Club, Dolphins Synchronized Swim Club, Square Dance Club, and Phi Delta Kappa.

Lucretia met her husband Robert Hawley at CMSU and they were married on November 27, 1955. They had four children and two grandchildren and had celebrated 60 years of marriage before his death in December 2015.

After spending two years in Tacoma, Washington, (while Robert served in the military), they settled in Hamilton. During the 1960's, Lucretia taught business classes at Penney High School and Breckinridge High School. In 1970, she received her Master of Arts in Accounting from CMSU, and held certificates as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant.

She was a college level instructor for 25 years and taught Business, Economics, and Accounting at Missouri Western State University until retiring in 1995.

Lucretia was a loving wife, mother and devoted grandmother, and enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, flower arranging, home canning, quilting and was a crossword puzzle enthusiast. She was a dedicated member of the Hamilton Community of Christ Church serving as treasurer and as co-pastor with Robert, a Skylark and Orioles girl's leader, and a summer church camp lifeguard and teacher. She was a board member for Camp FarWesta and Peace Unlimited, a member of the Community of Christ World Church Hunger Committee and an active supporter of Outreach International.

She was also a member of the regional Delta Kappa Gamma (vice-president and president), General Federation Women's Monday Club (president), Phi Delta Kappa (St. Joseph Chapter), National Association of Accountants, Caldwell County Arts (treasurer), and Senior Citizens Foundation-St. Joseph (board director).

Lucretia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and infant son Thomas Andrew.

Survivors include: children, James Owen Hawley of Hamilton, Kathleen Frances (Ted) Jeschke of Gladstone, Missouri, John Robert Hawley and Garry Lee Tiller of Washington, D.C.; grandsons, Tyler Jeschke of Gladstone, Missouri and Ryan Jeschke of Yasugi, Japan; sister, Louise (Charles) Daggs of Mesa, Arizona.

For everyone's health and safety at this time, we will hold a celebration of life at a later date. If you would like to share messages or memories with the family, please go to: www.bramfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to: Outreach International, 112 W 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.