MARYVILLE, Mo. - Darell Dean Hawley, 73, of Maryville, Missouri, formerly of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his home.
Darell was born on Feb. 8, 1948, in Maryville, Missouri, to Wilbert W. and K. Jeannette (Hansen) Hawley. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Darell worked in school administration for many years and enjoyed deer hunting and collecting antique firearms.
He married Janet O'Connell on Feb. 10, 1968, in Barnard, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Doug (Kathryn) Hawley and Kristi (Michael) Wolbert; two sisters, Cheryl (Bob) Nelsen and Irene Alexander; sister-in-law, Sherry Hawley and brother-in-law, Jerry (Barb) O'Connell; grandchildren, Darell and Phelps Hawley and Mitchell and Natalie Wolbert and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne Hawley.
Mr. Hawley has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service and a private inurnment will take place at a later date in the Barnard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Maryville Ministry Center Food Pantry.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
