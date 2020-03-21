CAMERON, Mo. - Letha Margarete Hawks, 89, Cameron, passed away March 10, 2020.
Margarete was born in Nettleton, Missouri, to Henry and Naomi (Puckett) Barron.
Margarete married Blue Hawks, on April 15, 1948, in Hamilton, Missouri.
She attended nursing school and worked at the Cameron Medical Clinic, retiring after 22 years.
Margarete is preceded by: her parents, Henry and Naomi Barron; husband, Blue; and seven siblings.
Survivors: children: Linda (John A.) Hays, Monroe City, Missouri, Montie (Glenda) Hawks, Alexandria, Virginia, Dixie (Dave) Masters, Cameron, and Becky (Walt) Arnold, Cameron; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cameron United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral, Cameron.
Online condolences:
www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.