Hawks, Helen Ruth 1928-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Helen Ruth Hawks, 91, of rural Hiawatha, died shortly after arrival March 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Helen Ruth was born at Falls City, Nebraska, Dec. 2, 1928, one of three children born to H.E. and Vertie Lehew Holder.

She attended schools in Missouri and Nebraska, later attended junior and senior years at Hiawatha, graduating with the class of 1947.

She was employed through the years at Bern Meat and Cheese Store, in Hiawatha, for 19 years, Morrill & Janes Bank, Hiawatha, and served as 4-H leader for 10 years.

Mrs. Hawks was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Hiawatha, where she served as treasurer for 20 years, and also taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school.

Helen Ruth was also a very dedicated volunteer with the Gray Ladies of Hiawatha Community Hospital.

On Aug. 14, 1949, Helen Ruth married Dean Hawks, at the First Baptist Church, in Hiawatha.

They lived all of their 62 years of married life on farms west of town.

He died Jan. 23, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Pauline Parker; and a brother, Vincil Holder.

Survivors include: her three daughters: Cynthia (Doug) Greer, of Savannah, Missouri, Nancy (Dan) Russell, of Fulton, Missouri, and Sharon (Rolland) Fraser, of Carl Junction, Missouri; five grandchildren; three great-granddaughters.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private family service is to be held at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, with Jerry Boaz of Topeka, officiating.

Interment followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.

Memorials: Gray Lady Volunteers at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., 66434.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE FORTHCOMING THE WEEKS/MONTHS AHEAD AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED.

