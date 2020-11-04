Shelby Lynn Madison Hawkins, 14, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at a St. Joseph Hospital. She was born May 9, 2006 in Lebonan, Missouri, daughter of Jessica Wagoner and David Hawkins. She is a student at Lafayette High School was a terrific artist who enjoyed drawing, listening to music and baking.

She is survived by her mother, Jessica Wagoner; father, David Hawkins; maternal grandmother, Linda Stover; sister, Shayla Wood; maternal grandfather, Larry Wagoner; paternal grandmother, Vicki; and uncle, Junior Wagoner.

Funeral services: 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Shelby Hawkins memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home on online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com select obituary, then funeral fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.