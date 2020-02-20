Robert L. Hawkins

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Robert L. Hawkins, 54, Fairfax, died at an Omaha, Nebraska hospital, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Mr. Hawkins was a lifelong resident of the Fairfax community.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Don and Phyllis Hawkins; and by his sister, Jeannie Moore.

Robert is survived by: his brother, Greg Hawkins, Fairfax; and by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Fairfax Christian Church.

There is no visitation.

Interment: Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore,Missouri.

Memorials: Burr Oak Cemetery or Fairfax Christian Church

Arrangement: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax and Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.