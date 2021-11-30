Ralph Junior Hawkins, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at a local health care facility in St Joseph. He was born April 8, 1929, in Van Buren, Arkansas, son of Bertha and Samuel Hawkins.
Ralph loved fishing, spending time in his garage and watching drag racing. His great-grand babies and his cat, Little Bit were his life in his later years.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Jean Carter; his parents; sisters, Ruby Bowman, Anna Mae White, Gypsy Lyon, Rosa Camack, Betty Sue Hawkins; and brother, William "Bud" Hawkins.
Survivors include, sisters, Doris Butler of Yakima, Washington, Geraldine (John) Duda of Oxnard, California; and brother, John (Linda) Hawkins of Bakersfield, California; stepchildren, Clifford Carter of Savannah, Missouri, and La Deana Wahlgren of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Raphaela Carter (Donald Henderson) of St Joseph, Paul (Vallie) Carter of St. Joseph, Cory Carter, Jennifer (Joey) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Kenya, Krystal, and Kalena Henderson and Paul and Chavo Carter; great-great-grandchildren, Ashley Dawn and Jackson Henderson.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Edward Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Hawkins will be cremated following services.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
