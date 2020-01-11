Gary L. Hawkins
LIBERTY, Mo. - Gary Lee Hawkins, 75, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Ruth; Laura Barron (Jerry), Mike (Tammy) Hawkins, Marney (Nicholas) Belmore, Aaron (Lindsey) Hawkins; 15 grandchildren; sister, Linda (Denny) Cline.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Visitation: 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Burial: Low Gap Cemetery, Braymer.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.