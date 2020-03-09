Hawk, David J. 1954-2020

David J. Hawk 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 3, 1954, in Lebanon, Missouri, son of the late Mary and Robert Hawk.

He graduated from Lebanon High School and Missouri Western State College.

He was the owner operator of Hawk Appraisal.

He enjoyed fishing and collecting cars.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: son, David Joseph (Polly) Hawk, Platte City, Missouri; grandson, Gus Hawk; brothers, Burt (Connie) Hawk and Gary (Judy) Hawk, both of St. Joseph; sisters, Roberta (Greg) Young, Oakland, California, and Lisa Fisher, Kansas City, Missouri; former wife, Sharon Hawk-Carter; step-daughter, Ashley L. Stroud; and step- son, Nicholas J. Silvey.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com.