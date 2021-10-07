Havner, Kaye Grant City, Mo.

Kaye Havner
GRANT CITY, Mo. -Kaye Havner, 90, Grant City, passed away Oct. 4, 2021.
He is survived by: wife, Evanell, of the home; son, Charles; daughter, Melody Havner Allen.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time.
Burial with military rites will be in the Grant City Cemetery, in Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
