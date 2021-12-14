Haverkamp, Eldon L. 1953-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Eldon L. Haverkamp, 68, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with a private family burial at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Eldon was born June 25, 1953, in Atchison, the son of Verniss and Frances (Bump) Haverkamp. He graduated from Maur Hill Prep. Eldon had worked for MGP and then Lansing Correction as a boiler operator. He was a member of St. Benedict Parish having been baptized at Sacred Heart. Eldon enjoyed watching tractor pulls, Nascar and making trips to the Indianapolis 500. He also enjoyed football, Chiefs, K-State and KU.
Eldon married Debby Reynolds, she preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2001.
Survivors include a son, Jason Haverkamp, Atchison; a brother, Francis and Roseann Haverkamp, Atchison; a sister, Sharon Haverkamp, Olathe, Kansas; a stepson, Waylon Barnett, Atchison; nephew and nieces, Matt, Tish and Destiny.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and a son, Anthony Haverkamp. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
