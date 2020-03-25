Hautzenroeder, J. Carolyn Bahler 1919-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Julia Carolyn (Bailey) Bahler Hautzenroeder, 100, passed away March 23, 2020, at a Savannah care center.

She was born Aug. 15, 1919, in Butler County, Kentucky, and raised in Texas.

Carolyn earned a bachelor's of science in home economics from North Texas State University.

On July 22, 1945, she married Ralph Wayne Bahler.

They later settled on the family farm in Holt County, Missouri; Ralph preceded her in death.

In 2004, she married Edward "Gil" Hautzenroeder, who also preceded her in death; along with her parents, Melvin and Maud (Arnold) Bailey; three brothers; and two sisters.

Survivors include: her sister, Kathleen Himmelsbach; children: Lynda Busbee (Bob), Terry Bahler, Flowayne Bahler, Emily Nossaman (David) and Donald Bahler (Pat); 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.