ATCHISON, Kan. - Sister Laura Haug, OSB, 93, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the monastery.

Sister Laura Haug was one of ten children born to Mary and Frank Haug, of Baileyville, Kansas, where she attended elementary and high school.

She entered the Mount community in 1943, and Jan. 1, of this year, marked her diamond jubilee of 75 years of monastic profession.

She taught grade and high school for 20 years, and also served as principal, in Wamego and Lenexa, Kansas.

Earning a master's degree in school administration from Creighton University, and a Ph.D., in school curriculum and administration, from the University of Kansas, she became a college professor.

From 1971 to 1992, she served as chair of the education department at Benedictine College, and was recognized in 1989, as Educator of the Year, by the college.

During a sabbatical, she was a consultant and teacher at Bethlehem University, in the West Bank.

After her college career, she served as director of adult education, at Donnelly College, director of the Mount Community Center and director of Happy Hearts GED program, in Atchison.

Sister Laura was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers: Lawrence, Robert and Cletus Haug; and sisters: Veronica Macke, Sister Cleta Haug, OSB, Margaret Buessing, and Marie Roeder.

She is survived by: her sisters, Rosella Kohake and Cleta (Galen) Wietharn; nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.

The vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Memorials may be sent to: Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site at www.mountosb.org.

