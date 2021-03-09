Randy Gilbert Hatton, Sr., 76, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He was born May 25, 1944, in Camden Point, Missouri.

Randy served his country as a U.S. Marine during Vietnam and the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 164.

He was known as "Missouri South Paw" and logged over 3 million miles as an over-the-road truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah; brother, Gary; sister, Nora Bowen; and granddaughter, Jaycie Smith.

Survivors include his son, Randy Hatton (Tina); daughters, Kim Frazer (Butch), Julie Hatton (Fred Ritter), and Taira Smith (Kenny); 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; fiancee, Eva Engberg; her children, Terry Engberg (Tina), Chris Engberg (Wendy), and Heather Wood (Robert); and sister, Fern Penland.

Graveside Service and Inurnment 3 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.