Hatfield, Ted H. 1948-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Ted Halleck Hatfield prematurely departed this world on Oct. 3, 2021, due to complications from heart surgery. Now that Ted is gone, his family has the daunting task of summing up his incredible life, which could easily fill an entire novel, into these few short paragraphs.
Ted was born to the late Harold and Nadine (nee Jaynes) Hatfield on April, 28, 1948, in St. Joseph. His early years were spent in and around the family business, Hatfield Sporting Goods, which shaped his love of hunting and fishing and began developing his unparalleled knowledge of firearms. Influenced by his father's time in the South Pacific during World War II as a B-25 fighter pilot, Ted got his pilot's license at the tender age of 16. Ted and his older brother, Tim, were quite the pair, not only trying the patience of their dear mother, Nadine, but also the larger St. Joe community.
After graduating from Central High School in St. Joseph, Ted went on to attend the University of Missouri, graduating in 1970. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and was president during the fall of 1969, which, as Ted would point out, was the semester before the Phi Delt house burned down. After college, Ted embraced his freedom conferred by his high lottery number and spent many years traveling the world. With his brother, Tim, he managed to navigate a bus from Torremolinos, Spain, all the way to Kathmandu, Nepal.
Although his death was too soon for his friends and family, everyone can agree that Ted truly lived life to the fullest. Grass never grew long under his feet, and he called many places around the world home -- from Los Angeles to Bilboa, Spain, to Antalya, Turkey. Ted's wandering was often precipitated by business, as he had multiple successful careers. He was a freelance writer, a novelist, and a screenwriter. He was executive editor of Sports Afield Magazine, and later, American Rifleman Magazine. Ted was also the marketing director for Benelli, one of the premier brands from Berretta Firearms. In recent decades, Ted became a successful entrepreneur. He co-founded Hatfield Gun Company, whose shotguns can be found on display at your local Walmart. He also started Small Arms Technologies, a leading producer of shotguns and accessories.
Later in life, Ted finally "settled" in Kansas City, Missouri, where he continued to work on his businesses. Age never slowed him down, as he continued to pursue new ventures and passions right up until his passing. He renewed his pilot's license after 53 years and purchased a Piper Pacer, embracing the challenge of a notoriously difficult plane to fly. He also became a sailboat captain, which was often put to good use sailing friends and family around the British Virgin Islands.
Ted was known for cultivating and maintaining relationships and was an eternal optimist. He loved nothing more than spending time with people, and was the consummate host, regaling guests with stories of his unbelievable adventures, holding a Manhattan in one hand and a cigar in the other. His stories were impossible to compete with, usually beginning with something along the lines of "well when I drove through the Bolan Pass into Pakistan." Ted was also a great listener, enjoying hearing the news and experiences of those around him.
Ted is survived by his wife, Ann Drisko Hatfield; daughters, Halle (Brian Thomasch) of New York, New York, and Maggie (Forrest Pearce) of Atlanta Georgia; brother Tim Hatfield of Amazonia, Missouri, and hunting dog, Fargo.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. at the chapel at Country Club Christian Church. Ted was not much of a churchgoer but would have appreciated the convenience. The family encourages donations to either Pheasants Forever or Quail Forever in lieu of flowers.
To share a memory of Ted or send a condolence to his family please visit dignitymemorial.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.