Jacob Hatfield, 21, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He was born April 24, 2000, in St. Joseph, son of Tamin and Kenneth Hatfield.
He attended Lafayette High School.
Jake enjoyed collecting coins and he was a former boxer. He was a very intelligent and compassionate guy.
Jake was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Higgins.
Survivors include: mother, Tamin Thompson (Steven Gilmore, fiance) of St. Joseph; father, Kenneth Hatfield of St. Joseph; sister, Katheryn Hatfield of St. Joseph; grandfather, Harvey Jahnke; uncles, Tyler Higgins Sr. and Tracy Gillespie; cousin, Tyler Higgins, Jr.; and several other cousins and many friends.
Mr. Hatfield has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Jake Hatfield Memorial Fund, care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
