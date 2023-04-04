Hatfield, Gary W. 1974-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 4, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Hatfield, Gary W. 1974-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary Wayne Hatfield, 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born March 15, 1974, in St. Joseph, son of Patricia and Gary Hatfield.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, graveside services following at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Gary Hatfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 4, 2023 Late Notices, March 31, 2023 Late Notices, March 30, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesVehicle strikes I-29 sign, sends three to hospitalLocal TikTok star going on tourAdams, Coon receive new school district postsFiber wars come to St. JosephOne person hospitalized after Belt and Mitchell crashMan ejected from motorcycle in Sunday crashOpen burning, Clean Sweep start SaturdayAll-City Basketball teams announced FridayTwo killed in crash in Caldwell CountySt. Joseph youth basketball team wins state tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.