GALLATIN, Mo. - Hazel Marie Hasting, 67, of Gallatin, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born June 17, 1953, in Atchison, Kansas, daughter of Mildred and Frank Ferrier. She attended Benton High School.

Hazel enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her dogs and helping others.

Hazel was preceded in death by father, Frank Ferrier; stepson, Marion Hasting.

Survivors include, son, Joshua Hasting of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Carol Anthony of Jamesport, Missouri; mother, Mildred Traphagen of Hoyt, Kansas; stepson, Timothy Hasting of Kansas City, Kansas; step-mother, Tootie Ferrier; siblings, Carolyn, Barbara, Diane, Charles, Steven, Mary Ann, Frank, Laura; her boyfriend, James Jones; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Ms. Hasting has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Hazel Hasting Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.