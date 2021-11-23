Billy G. Haskins, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away, Nov. 20, 2021, at a local nursing home. Billy was born July 30, 1925, in St. Joseph to Bly C. and Grace L. (Haden) Haskins.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater, mainly in the Philippines during World War II. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1984 as Chief Clerk after 36 years of service.
Billy married Juanita Cochran on April 17, 1948, and she survives.
Also surviving are their children, Kathy Schildknecht (Dennis), Jo Mayse (Elmer), Randy Haskins (Susan); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Billy and Juanita were avid square dancers and were members of the Pony Express Square Dancers. Billy also enjoyed line dancing, but most of all loved spending time with all his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 1to 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
