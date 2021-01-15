SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Margaret Jean Haskey, 85, Smithville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
She was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Tacoma, Washington, to Clifford and Margaret Ferguson (McPhaden).
Margaret married George E. Haskey on Aug. 9,1958. He proceeds her in death.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher.
Margaret loved traveling, boating, fishing, playing cards and sipping on her favorite beer, Miller Lite.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Tom Steven Haskey.
Survivors include daughter, Pamella Haskey (William J.); grandson, Corvette Way (Emily).
The family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.