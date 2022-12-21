F. Diane Haskey, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
She was born Feb. 12, 1944, to Harold Thomas and Wilma Blair.
She was a member of Copeland Baptist Church.
Diane enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold (Lorene) Thomas; mother, Wilma (Clark) Blair; and sister, Linda (John) Hardy.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Haskey III; son, Steven (Debi) Haskey IV; daughters, Bambi (Phil) Smith and Kendra Hall; son, Brant Haskey; grandchildren, Heidi (Jason) DeSchepper, Brandon (Jeffrey) Haskey-Valerius, Chantee (Laura Fuentes) Smith, Chanel (Martin) Johnson, Cory Smith, Janae Hall, Jacek Haskey, and Jordan Hall; great grandchildren, Brodie, Deacon, Truman, Sawyer, Elliot, and Finn DeSchepper, Malaya Johnson, and baby boy Johnson in February; niece, Robin (Randy) Ritter; and nephew, Jeff (Tammie) Hardy.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
