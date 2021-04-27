Kateryna "Kathy" H. Hasiak also know as "Kjo" 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in Saint Joseph. She was born May 4, 1959, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Eva and Semen Hasiak.

She graduated from Benton High School, and achieved an associates degree from Missouri Western State University. She worked at American Family Insurance for several years. Kathy was very active with the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, organizing festivals and annual events. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and church friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Petro Hasiak; and a sister, Oksana Lovelady.

Survivors include: brother, Taras "Ted" (Lynn) Hasiak of St. Joseph; sisters, Maria "Mary" (Ronald) Morton of Stockbridge, Georgia, and Lesia Shtohryn and Irene Hasiak both of St. Joseph; as well as several nieces and nephews, which she loved very much.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, Fr. Taras Mylyan and Fr. Ivan Krotec con-celebrants.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Office of the Dead to be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday April 30, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Both services will be livestreamed via Fr. Tara Mylyan's facebook page. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church or Second Harvest Food Bank.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.