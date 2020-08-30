Harvey, Michael T. 1947-2020

Michael Thomas Harvey, born Aug. 23, 1947, in St. Joseph, died one day after his 73rd birthday on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mike was in his home, surrounded by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann, and his kids, Cole (Crystal), Brooke and Drew (Ilias).

He was a much beloved uncle and the little brother to: sister, Patty Culver (Steve), sister-in-law, Patty Harvey, brother, Delbert Harvey (deceased).

Mike was known as "Pops" to his four grandchildren: Hazel, Brantley, Selvie and Aiden.

Mike was a family man, well known musician and a true lover of life. His infectious personality and laugh endeared him to all who knew him; friends, musicians and those who met him for the first time.

Due to COVID-19, we are postponing a memorial service at this time, so we are asking all to share in a 'Virtual Celebration of Life'.

Visit 'Mike Harvey Memorial Page' on Facebook to share pictures, stories and music, as well as find out how to donate to the Mike Harvey Memorial Fund, and details of the youth in music that will benefit from those donations. The Beat Goes On. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.