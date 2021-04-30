Harvey, Christopher E. 1971-2021 Rushville, Mo.

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Christopher Elbert Harvey, 49, Rushville, passed away unexpectedly in an automotive accident on Monday, April 26, 2021.

No formal services are planned. Final care has been entrusted to Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral costs and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Christopher was born December 16, 1971, in Atchison, the son of Donald E. and Sharon (Krider) Harvey. He was a carpenter and worked many years in the construction industry. Christopher enjoyed riding motorcycles, dirt bikes and loved cutting trees.

Survivors include: a daughter Madison Myers, Atchison; and his siblings, Donald E. Harvey, Jr., Atchison, Sarah J. (Matthew) Wright, Leavenworth, Kansas, Larry M. (Cathy) Harvey, Rushville, Stacy L. (Jason) Story, Fairbanks, Alaska, Jaime L. Wyre, Mayetta, Kansas, Joshua S. (Stefanie) Garrison, Atchison; and numerous nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

