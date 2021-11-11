Mary Lou (Voltz) Hartnett, age 87, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. She was the second child born to John Anthony Voltz and Johanna Loretta Curtin on Sept. 18, 1934.
Mary Lou was raised on Parker St. and attended St. Mary's Grade School. She was a 1952 high school graduate of Sacred Heart Convent. She earned her nursing degree in 1957 from the St. Joseph School of Nursing.
She was united in marriage to Leo C. Hartnett on Jan. 18, 1958. They were the parents of three children, Cathy, Karen (Rick) and Kelly.
Mary Lou worked as head nurse at Headrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for many years. A dedicated nurse, she was known as an excellent IV starter and remains 'Mother Hartnett' to many of the nursing staff she trained.
Mary Lou was a faithful Roman Catholic. She was a member of St. Mary's and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parishes in St. Joseph and St. Columban's Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She lived out her faith by praying the rosary and attending daily mass. She also enjoyed volunteering at church and at Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe. She volunteered and cooked for many funeral dinners in both parishes. She was a member of St. Ann's Alter Society.
If a successful life is measured by the number of friends, then hers was truly a success. We are grateful for those friendships as they touched our lives as well.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving children; son-in-law, Richard Kuhle; granddaughter, Madison Kuhle, both of Lawrence, Kansas; sister, Patty Harvey, St. Joseph; brothers, John Voltz (Linda) of Ozark, Missouri, and Jim Voltz (Peggy) of St. Joseph; nieces, Jodie (Greg) Manahan of Platte City, Missouri, and Christina Lund of St. Joseph; nephews, Michael Voltz (Amy), of St. Joseph, and David Voltz (Amy) of Samobor, Croatia; great-nieces, Emma (Garrett) Dyer, Mia Lund and Harper Voltz.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her sister, Dorothy Wertin; brother-in-law, Delbert Harvey; and her nephew, Brian Voltz.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Visitation will be at Heaton Bowman Funeral Home on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be at Mount Olivet in St. Joseph. There will be a meal following for family and friends at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, please do an act of kindness in her honor, adopt a child this holiday season, check on your neighbor or donate to your local food pantry or animal shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
