Hartmann, Margaret A. (Klein) 1952-2020

Margaret Ann (Klein) Hartmann, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

She was born on June 14, 1952, to Al J. and Millie T. (Gully) Klein in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

The family moved to Valentine, Nebraska, where Margy graduated from High School in 1970.

Margy then received her nursing degree and worked at the Medical Clinic in Valentine. She also worked at her parent's restaurant in Valentine.

Margy was a member of the Catholic Church.

On July 12, 1980, she was united in marriage to Lee Hartmann. After their marriage, they lived in St. Joseph and in 1999 they moved to Kerrville, Texas.

Her husband, Lee, preceded her in death on July 6, 2016, and Margy returned to St. Joseph.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Chad Klein.

She is survived by: her brothers, Jack (Shari) Klein and Pat (Alesia "Ali") Klein; niece and nephews: Christa Musser, Casey Klein and Corey (Mandy) Klein; great-nieces and great-nephews: Sara, Anna and Jena Musser, Nick, Chase and Kellan Klein, Emma and Trevor Klein, all of Gower, Missouri; and many cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Easton, Missouri.

Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.