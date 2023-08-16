John Lawrence Hartman Sr. passed into eternal peace on Aug. 9, 2023, with his beloved "Myrnie" and the family they built together by his side. Born on Oct. 9, 1935, to Wendelin and Susanna (Ochs) Hartman in Park, Kansas. Johnny was raised and worked on his family farm south of Grainfield, Kansas, until he graduated from Gove Rural High School in 1954. Upon graduation, he moved to St Joseph where he met the love of his life, Myrna Lee Munroe. They were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1958, at St Francis Xavier Church, in St Joseph. She survives him of the home.
Their marriage was blessed with five children: Delora (Russell) Leslie, Pamela Hartman, Andi (Mark) Dryer, John (Stacey) Hartman, and Mark (Meredith) Hartman. Their family home was filled with his perfectly timed humor and unending love and support. After their children were grown and in their own homes, Johnny was always on call to serve as their personal handyman and never let them leave his house empty handed.
Johnny was known for his impeccable work ethic. As he said it, "If you're going to do a job, do it right." and that he did. Once he moved to St. Joseph, he started his career at the St Joseph Stockyards. He then dedicated the next 32 years to Seitz Foods, where he retired in 2001 as a Utility Worker. While keeping perfect attendance at Seitz, he also managed to roof and expertly paint many houses in town. He served in the Air National Guard from 1957 to 1962.
During retirement he found enjoyment in his beautiful yard where he grew the biggest and best tomatoes, spent quality time passing on his love of gardening to his family, and gave his grandchildren many rides on his homemade barrel train. When not in his yard, or at Menards cashing in his rebates, you could find him always at Myrna's side at his grandchildren's ballgames, school programs, or any gathering that allowed him to celebrate his family. He was their biggest fan.
He lived a life full of hard work, laughter, and so much love. We picture him looking down from Heaven to all his family and friends giving his famous farmer's wave saying, "Can I say thanks?"
Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Thomas (Roberta) Hartman, Helen (Edward) Grace, Mary (Frank) Heir, Leroy Hartman, and Anthony Hartman; and son-in-law, Russell Leslie Jr.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, John is survived by his siblings, Florence (Larry) Goetz, Vera Hartman; his children; his grandchildren, Dana (Josh) Barton, TJ (Mindy) Marriott, Ryan McCray, Shayna Kennedy, Bailey (Ryan Lankford) Marriott, Taylor McCray, Jacob Kennedy, Chassie (Stephen) Culver, Ali (David) Black, Tanner (Joey) Stauss, Jacob Dryer, Trey (Kaitlyn) Hartman, Maddie Dryer, Josh Dryer, Luke Hartman and Dane Hartman; 18 great-grandchildren with twins on the way; and numerous other family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors followed at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Hartman Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
