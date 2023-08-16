John Lawrence Hartman Sr. passed into eternal peace on Aug. 9, 2023, with his beloved "Myrnie" and the family they built together by his side. Born on Oct. 9, 1935, to Wendelin and Susanna (Ochs) Hartman in Park, Kansas. Johnny was raised and worked on his family farm south of Grainfield, Kansas, until he graduated from Gove Rural High School in 1954. Upon graduation, he moved to St Joseph where he met the love of his life, Myrna Lee Munroe. They were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1958, at St Francis Xavier Church, in St Joseph. She survives him of the home.

Their marriage was blessed with five children: Delora (Russell) Leslie, Pamela Hartman, Andi (Mark) Dryer, John (Stacey) Hartman, and Mark (Meredith) Hartman. Their family home was filled with his perfectly timed humor and unending love and support. After their children were grown and in their own homes, Johnny was always on call to serve as their personal handyman and never let them leave his house empty handed.

