SAVANNAH, Mo. - Sierria Sue (Noe) Moon Hartley, 64, of Savannah, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021.
Sierria was born Oct. 25, 1956, to Arlis and Florence (Todd) Noe in St. Joseph.
She was raised in Helena, Missouri, and graduated from Savannah High School.
Survivors include: her father, Arlis Noe; children: Clover Moon, Christina (Charles) Hartley-Conroy and Ben (Lacy) Hartley; three grandchildren; and numerous cousins; and her aunts, Carol Noe, Martha (Duane) Huff; uncles, Vern Todd and Jim (Donna) Todd.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Savannah Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Sue Hartley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.