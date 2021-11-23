Martin Hartig, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Transylvania, Romania, to Michael and Suzanna Hartig.
Martin was a member of D.A.N.K.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by son, Paul Hartig; parents; and four siblings.
Survivors include son, Marty Hartig (Carol); daughter, Elizabeth Carroll (Thomas); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
