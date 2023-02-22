Harter, Paul D. 1946-2023 Cameron, Mo. Feb 22, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMERON, Mo. - Paul David Harter, 76, formerly of Agency, Missouri, passed away at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri.He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Marion and Phyllis (Hardin) Harter.Paul graduated from Faucett, Missouri High School and attended St. Joseph Junior College. He joined the army in 1966, returning home in 1969.Paul was a residential loan officer until retiring.He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Constance Harter.Survivors, brothers, Terry (Debra) Harter, St. Joseph, John (Sally) Harter, Topeka, Kansas; and sister, Vicky (Tom) Stevenson, St. Joseph; several nephews and one nieceMilitary service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, prior to the service.Online condolences www.polandthompson.com.Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Harter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 22, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 21, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 20, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman really makes herself at home when family travels (for Feb. 13)Closings for Thursday, Feb. 16Annual Cotillion Ball honors seniorsCompany accused of diverting clients' health fundsNew coffee shop opens its doors near the North ShoppesHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureWoman killed after being hit by train near Fourth and MitchellBills take aim at drag showsFireworks store catches fire in De KalbSecond Democratic challenger for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat launches campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.