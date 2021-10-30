Patti Hart, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in her sleep.
Patti was born on June 7, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Laura (Seever) Guyer and Clifford Guyer.
She attended Benton High School then went to work at Hall Abstract. She finally went to work for Saint Joseph School District as the secretary at Hyde Elementary School where she was loved by students, faculty and parents for over 20 years until she retired in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hart, Sr.; her son, Michael Hart, Jr.; mother, Laura Guyer; father, Clifford Guyer; sister, Kathy Merrick; and brother, Steven Guyer.
She loved spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by sons, Shawn Lorenz and wife Kristi, Scott Hart and wife Tonya; daughters, Jamie Smith and husband Skyler, and Cynthia Hart; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kristen Hart; her significant other, Steven Annigian; and her prior husband, Larry Lorenz; sisters, Janet Traster, Pam Guyer, Charlene Meinert, Donna Cook; and brothers, Charles Guyer, Gary Guyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hart has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Memorial services will be Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at noon at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
