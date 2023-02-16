Hart, Mark A. St. Joseph, Mo. Feb 16, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Hart, Mark A. St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark A. HartMark A. Hart, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at his home.Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.Full obituary, online condolences, public livestream log in at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Hart, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 16, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 15, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 14, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman killed after being hit by train near Fourth and MitchellMan dies after car flips into creek on ThursdaySchools out for Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory paradeVacant Downtown building could become grocery storeGrandparents make little effort to see grandkid (for Feb. 7)Company quietly expands on South SideEssential workers have to get creative to enjoy big gameBond denied for St. Joseph man on TuesdayLocal fans share Super Bowl predictionsSUPER BOWL UPDATES: Fans crowd into Kansas City’s Power and Light District
