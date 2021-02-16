Hart, Margaret A. 1944-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Margaret A. (Dye) Hart, 76, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the home of her son in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Margaret was born on April 23, 1944, in Industrial City, Missouri, to Charles and Helen (Barton) Dye. She was a housewife.

Margaret is a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.

She married Robert Hart on June 6, 1962, in Denver, Colorado. He survives of the home.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Duane and Darrell Dye.

Additional survivors include her children, Darren Hart (Kathy) of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Annette Francis (Allen) of St. Joseph, Charles Hart (Eric Dover) of St. Joseph, Brendi Howlett of St. Joseph; brother, Victor Dye of Avenue City, Missouri; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the Church. Friends may call at the Harman Rohde funeral home in Wathena, Kansas after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the First Baptist Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090.

