Hart, Judith L. Kearney, Mo.

Judith "Judy" Lee Hart, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Judy passed away in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy was born on July 27, 1941, to Julius and Annalee Roth in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended high school at Paseo High School and graduated in 1958.
Judy loved her flowers and fruit trees, collecting snowmen, watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies, crocheting, baking for her loved ones, black licorice, her cats and most of all, spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Ann Real and her parents.
She is survived by: her husband, Charley Hart; children: Kari Fanty (Lou), Jay Vermillion (Jennifer) and Jacob Damon Hart; grandchildren: Kayenne Kline (William) and Zebulon Vermillion; great-grandchild, Rowan Kline; brother, Ronald Roth (Pat); and beloved cats, including her favorite, Boogie.
The family will gather with friends for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, Missouri.
Judy's funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home.
Flowers can be sent to Hidden Valley Funeral Home, of Kearney.
The family would like to suggest memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
