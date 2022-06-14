Hart, Eldon 1929-2022 Sheridan, Mo. Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHERIDAN, Mo. - Eldon Hart, Sheridan, Missouri died June 11. Born June 1, 1929, to Lloyd and Ennis Hart. Eldon married Loretta Hammond Sept. 4, 1949.Survivors: Jay Hart (Sue Schafer), Gary Hart (Amber); grandchildren, Benjamin Hart, Emma Hart; sister, Arvetta Terry, St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Dean Wright, Skidmore, Missouri.Preceding in death: wife, Loretta Hart; sister, Ruth Wright; in-laws, Cleo Terry, Melinda and Carl Deupree, Darlene and Grant Arp.Arrangements: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouriwww.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Missouri Hospital Genealogy Christianity Melinda Darlene Ruth Wright Loretta Hart Eldon Hart Carl Deupree Zoology Cleo Terry × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 14, 2022 Late Notices, June 13, 2022 Late Notices, June 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOwner has high hopes for property at Belt and BeckDog the Bounty Hunter speaks at Cameron prisonNeighborhood concerned with new mental health facilityLaw enforcement searching for missing kayakerFormer University of Missouri fraternity pledge released from hospitalNew leaders set for Bode, Robidoux middle schoolsSixteen graduate from MWSU Law Enforcement AcademyIt's just a measly mile — times 365Vacant lot at Mitchell and 36th under new ownershipRenewal or oblivion? Fire exposes perilous future
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.