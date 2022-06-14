Hart, Eldon 1929-2022 Sheridan, Mo.

SHERIDAN, Mo. - Eldon Hart, Sheridan, Missouri died June 11. Born June 1, 1929, to Lloyd and Ennis Hart. Eldon married Loretta Hammond Sept. 4, 1949.

Survivors: Jay Hart (Sue Schafer), Gary Hart (Amber); grandchildren, Benjamin Hart, Emma Hart; sister, Arvetta Terry, St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Dean Wright, Skidmore, Missouri.

Preceding in death: wife, Loretta Hart; sister, Ruth Wright; in-laws, Cleo Terry, Melinda and Carl Deupree, Darlene and Grant Arp.

Arrangements: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

