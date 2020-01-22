Harsh, Bonnie J. 1928-2020

Bonnie J. Harsh, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Bonnie was born in Ottawa, Kansas, on Nov. 10, 1928.

She was married to Dean Harsh, on April 8, 1951. They were married for 65 years.

Dean preceded her in death in 2016.

Growing up in Ottawa, Bonnie was the second to the youngest of seven sisters and one brother.

She worked setting bowling pins as a teenager and worked in a traveling carnival with her sisters during summers, before marrying and relocating to St. Joseph in 1956.

Bonnie and Dean were owners of Modern Cleaners for 48 years and she was an active member of Francis Street United Methodist Church, for over 50 years.

She enjoyed the women's fellowship and activities throughout her membership.

Bonnie was the reserved counterbalance to her outgoing husband, Dean. She had much love for him and his humor.

Bonnie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family and friends.

Bonnie is survived by: daughters, Kathy (Dennis) Ketchem, of St. Joseph, and Sherryl (Jack) Lisco, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; and son, Rob (Janet) Harsh, of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Johnson, of Dallas, Texas, Grahm (Jamie) Harsh, of Henderson, Nevada, Nichole (Cody) Wise, of St. Joseph, Shawn (Katie Rahner) Ketchem, of Prairie Village, Kansas, Holly Lisco, Delaney Lisco and Keely Lisco, all of Cranberry Township; great-grandchildren: Tavin Harsh, of Henderson, Mason and Grayson Wise, of St. Joseph, and Greer and Griff Johnson, of Dallas; and other family and friends.

The family of Bonnie Harsh wish to thank Freudenthal Hospice for their exceptional care.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Freudenthal Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.