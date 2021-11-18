Dennis Scott Harrison, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. ,15, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Sept. 17, 1960, in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Ronald Harrison. He attended Benton High School.
Dennis was a Mason by trade. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Harrison.
Survivors include, father, Ronald Harrison of St. Joseph; companion, Kathy Rose of St. Joseph; sister, Amy (Floyd) Bally of St. Joseph; brother, William Harrison; daughters, Jennifer Skeen of St. Joseph and Christy Kelly; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Harrison has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
