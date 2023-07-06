Harris, Sheila 1955-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

It is with great sadness that the family of Sheila Harris announce her passing. To miss someone so much means they were extremely special, and Sheila was that to us- special.

Sheila attended NWMSU, UMKC, and graduated from Research Medical School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in multiple positions at hospitals and medical corporations. Her love was nursing in the Intensive Care Unit. Sheila's empathetic spirit and intelligence lead her to become an excellent medical professional. She spent her life loving and caring for people, both patients and family. We especially appreciated her devotion to her father's end of life journey.

