Harris, Sheila 1955-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

It is with great sadness that the family of Sheila Harris announce her passing. To miss someone so much means they were extremely special, and Sheila was that to us- special.
Sheila attended NWMSU, UMKC, and graduated from Research Medical School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in multiple positions at hospitals and medical corporations. Her love was nursing in the Intensive Care Unit. Sheila's empathetic spirit and intelligence lead her to become an excellent medical professional. She spent her life loving and caring for people, both patients and family. We especially appreciated her devotion to her father's end of life journey.
We were blessed to have her in our lives and are comforted to know she is no longer in pain and is smiling down on us. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Sheila Harris was born on Oct. 13, 1955, and passed from this life on July 3, 2023. She was the daughter of Gerald and Vivian Harris. She was proceeded in death by her father in 2021.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Vivian; her siblings, Judy, Jerry (Kathy), Mark (Lin), Greg (Tricia), Scott (Suzanne); her aunts, cousins, and numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces, and great-nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. She will be held in inurnment until a celebration of life service is held at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
