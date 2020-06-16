Harris, Richard K. 19332-2020

Richard K. "Dick" Harris, Sr., 87, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 18, 1932 to Tom and Estrella (Davidson) Harris, Sr.

Dick married Ethel May Chapman December 1, 1951, she preceded him in death January 3, 2015.

He was a Leadman at Seitz Packing for 42 years. Upon his retirement, Dick and Ethel continued their love of camping and traveling. They enjoyed their time spent at parades in the New Orleans area.

He was a lifelong, active member of South Park United Methodist Church. Dick was active with Boy Scouts and Tribe of Mic-O-Say at Camp Gieger, where he served in many capacities, including Troop 41 Scout master for several years. Dick earned several adult awards including White Coup in the tribe of Mic-O-Say.

He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan and season ticket holder for the Mustang's.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ethel; parents; brothers, Tom, Charles, John; sisters, Dorothy, Betty, Elinore; grandchildren, Dallas and Aaron Hill, Freida and Billy Ward; and grandson-in-law, Troy Shryock. .

Survivors include his children, Joyce Hill (Herb), Linda Embrey (Tim), Kenny Harris (Lisa), Julia Bradford (Dane), Keith Harris (Judy); 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Everett Chapman; sister-in-law, Margaret Evans; numerous nieces, nephews, lifelong friends Mary and the late Bobby Fletcher, extended personal and church family.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to South Park United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.