Lori A. Harris, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home. She was born April 30, 1962, in St. Joseph, daughter of Harold and Mary Lou Dowell. She attended Lafayette High School. She worked at area Saxton Care facilities. Lori's hobbies included going to the casino and she loved her cats.

Lori was preceded in death by brother, Kevin Dowell. Survivors include, her companion of 30 years, Earl "Spider" Pulliam of the home, daughter, Crystal (Joshua) Shaifer of St Joseph; sons, Michael Dowell of Columbia, Missouri, and Trevor Harris, of St. Joseph; sister, Kathy (Terry) Williams of St Joseph; brothers, Jeffery (Kim) Dowell, of St. Joseph and Curtis (Amy) Dowell; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Harris has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.