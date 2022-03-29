Linda Harris, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
On Sept. 24, 1943 she was born in St. Joseph to Jack and Laura (Cowhick) Williams.
Linda married Robert "Bob" Powell Harris on Aug. 17, 1962. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
She was a member of Maxwell Heights Presbyterian Church.
Linda will be remembered as the most loving mother. She was a devoted homemaker and worked at MWSU in housekeeping.
Linda loved her dogs, antiquing, the Sparks Flea Market, and her friends at Jesse James Antique Mall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Larry Williams.
She is survived by her children, John Harris (Jamie), Gina Young (Scott), Kyle Harris; grandchildren, Baylei Harris, Krista Young, and Katy Young.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
The family will gather with friends 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.