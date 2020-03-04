Harris, James B. 1954-2020

UTICA, Mo. - James B. Harris, 65, Utica, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

He was born Jan. 24, 1954, to Loren and Leana Harris in Chillicothe, Missouri.

He married Sandy Gannan, in 2001.

She preceded him in death.

He was employed as a stained-glass lampshade maker, then a truck driver for a few years before starting his own business, Hawkeye Painting. He later worked at Dura Brake Cable.

He enjoyed fishing and making dreamcatchers. He and his wife loved to hunt for arrowheads and other Native American artifacts in dried-up creek beds.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; and brother, Loren Ray Harris.

Survivors include: daughter, Samantha Cook; stepchildren: Angela and Andrew Gannan, Brandon and Brian Flemming; grandson, Isaiah Mathews; brothers, Danny and Richard Harris; and nieces and nephews: Kayla, Kyle, Stacey, John and Joe Harris.

