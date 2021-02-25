KING CITY, Mo. - Gerald E. Harris, age 95, of King City, Missouri, was born Nov. 21, 1925, and passed from this life on Feb. 22, 2021.

Gerald was the son of Orville and Nora (O'Day) Harris. He grew up farming in Nodaway County where he met the love of his life, Vivian Morris. They married on April 16, 1949. To this union six children were born and truly cherished.

The family moved to King City in 1974. Gerald led a good life, a simple life farming the land. His love for his family was evident in everything he did. He was a kind and generous man who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Preceding Gerald were his parents; brothers, Vincent, Donald and Norville.

Those left to treasure Gerald's memory include his wife of 71 years; their children, Judy, Jerry (Kathy), Sheila, Mark (Lin), Greg (Tricia), and Scott (Suzanne); a sister, Leareta Clements; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

