Emily Ann Harris, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born Jan. 24, 1972, in St. Joseph, daughter of Patricia and Roger Dowell. She graduated from Benton High School and Vaterott college studying Medical Terminology. She married Ricky Harris on June 19, 1999, and he survives of the home.

Emily worked at Easter Seals Midwest as a caretaker. She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, canoeing, fishing, and loved spending with her family and friends, and planning family dinners.

