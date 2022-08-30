Emily Ann Harris, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born Jan. 24, 1972, in St. Joseph, daughter of Patricia and Roger Dowell. She graduated from Benton High School and Vaterott college studying Medical Terminology. She married Ricky Harris on June 19, 1999, and he survives of the home.
Emily worked at Easter Seals Midwest as a caretaker. She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, canoeing, fishing, and loved spending with her family and friends, and planning family dinners.
Survivors include, husband, Ricky Harris, of the home; her parents, Patricia and Roger Dowell, St Joseph; daughters, Kayla Dowell and Century Harris; brother, Richard Dowell; nephews, Colton and Nate Dowell; father and in laws, Donald and Dorothy Harris; as well as a host of other family and friends. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Danny Weiser officiating, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Emily Ann Harris Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
