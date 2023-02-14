Harris, Deborah L. 1955-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Feb 14, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deborah Lynn Harris, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at a Trenton, Missouri, health care facility. She was born May 6, 1955, in St. Joseph.Ms. Harris has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there are no scheduled services.Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for Children.Online condolences and full obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 14, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 13, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 10, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan dies after car flips into creek on ThursdaySchools out for Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory paradeGrandparents make little effort to see grandkid (for Feb. 7)Vacant Downtown building could become grocery storeWeather-related closings10 indicted in federal drug case include two from St. JosephBond denied for St. Joseph man on TuesdayEssential workers have to get creative to enjoy big gameTrial set in 2022 murder caseLocal fans share Super Bowl predictions
