Harris, David 1939-2023 Whitefish Bay, Wis.

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - David Harris passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the age of 83 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Matilda Harris; his son-in-law, Khristian Kay; his siblings, Mary Joan (Jack) Beckman, Nancy Lutes, Richard Harris, William Harris, and Janis (Dee) Minnis; his brothers-in-law, Douglas (Tina) Schmidt and Stephen (Cheryl) Schmidt; his sister-in-law, Kathryn Jarrell; and his grandson, Daniel Patrick Walsh.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sandra Harris; his children, JoEllen Kay, Jane Allison (Terence) Walsh, Amy Harris (Randall) Grunow, Anne Caroline (Kevin) Noonan, and Thomas David (Gina) Harris; and his grandchildren, John and Patrick (Jenna) Michels, Thomas (May) and Molly Walsh, Matthew, Joseph, Maggie (Vince), and John Grunow, Joseph, Megan, and William Noonan, and Ryan, Emma, and Matthew Harris. He is further survived by great- grandchildren,William and Cecilia Michels; his sister, Susan Auten; his brother, Michael Harris; and his brother-in-law, William Lutes.
Dave was a proud graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He also graduated from St. Joseph Junior College. Dave enjoyed a long career with Continental Can. This job took him from St. Joseph to Milwaukee with his wife, Sandy, and their five children. They settled in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and became active members of St. Monica Parish and the greater community.
After 63 years of marriage, five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, Dave recently expressed that he has had a good life.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Feerick Funeral Home (2025 E. Capitol Dr. Shorewood, WI 53211), starting at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. A private burial will take place by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dave's name to the American Heart Association (7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231) or St. Monica Parish (5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217). As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
