Harris, Charlene 1939-2020

Charlene Harris, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

She was born Sept. 16, 1939, in St. Joseph.

Charlene married Robert Lee Harris, Aug. 27, 1955.

He survives of the home.

She was a driver for the Oats Bus and School District.

Charlene was a member of Midwest Camping Club, Paul's RV Camping Club and Good Jo Jam Camping Club.

She was an avid trout fisherman.

She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Denise Harris; parents, Aubrey and Madeline (Marriott) Silvey; brother, TL Silvey (Arlene).

Additional survivors include: daughter, Debbie Worley (Robert); son, Randy Harris; grandchildren: Edward Weber (Kristen), Angelica Edwards, Charla Harris and Little Randy Harris; several great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: InterServ, St. Joseph.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.