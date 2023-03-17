Harris, Aliene Grayson, Mo. Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aliene HarrisGRAYSON, Mo. - Aliene Harris, 98, of Grayson, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023.Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, 104 W. Church Street, Smithville, Missouri.Burial: Grayson Cemetery, Grayson.Donations may be made to Grayson Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Aliene Harris, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 17, 2023 Late Notices, March 16, 2023 Late Notices, March 15, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWestern-style wagon offers new local glamping optionSuspect in custody after two Missouri officers were shot Sunday nightHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureVehicle flees from police Tuesday nightPolice respond to overnight shootingPolice officer charged with DWITiny homes, big questionsAttorney general files complaint against local contractorCrews investigate fire on Messanie Street07' Benton players reflect on championship team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.